Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — July 21

Grasim share price is currently trading near ₹1815 levels, indicating a breakout of a consolidation pattern on the daily chart. Strength is shown by the RSI indicator's current trading range of 62 levels. The stock is currently trading above all of the key moving averages. The Bollinger band continues to expand on the daily chart, with the price trading above the band's centre line, indicating the stock's strength. A small resistance is placed near ₹1835 levels; if the stock surpasses this level, it may move towards ₹1885 to 1905 levels and higher.