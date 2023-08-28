Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 28th August3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — Infosys, Titan Company, KPI Green Energy, Century Plyboards, and Map My India
Day trading guide for today: On account of weak global market cues, Indian stock market ended downside on second day in a row on Friday. NSE Nifty went down 120 points and ended at 19,265 levels, BSE Sensex finished 365 points southward at 64,886 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 264 points and closed at 44,231 levels. NSE Cash market volumes were higher as compared to recent average. All the sectoral Indices ended in the red. Amongst the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Banks, Nifty Reality and Nifty Healthcare were major losers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started