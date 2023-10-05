Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — October 5

Day trading guide for today: On account of weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market fell for second straitght session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index went down 92 points and closed at 19,436 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 286 points and ended at 65,226 whereas Bank Nifty index lost 435 points and finished at 43,964 levels. In broad market, small-cap index nosedived 0.96 per cent while mid-cap index crashed 1.52 per cent.

"Domestic equities saw a spill over effect from the global markets following the release of strong US JOLTS jobs data. It shows the resilience of the labor market in the US, raising the expectations of additional rate hikes. Nifty traded in negative territory for the second consecutive day and closed with a loss of 93 points (-0.5%) at 19436 levels. The broader market was down more than 1%. Selling was seen across the sector, except for FMCG & IT. The recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields has been taking a toll on equity markets globally, turning investors cautious in the near term. This along with persistent FIIs selling has pulled the Nifty down by 4% from a recent high of 20222 levels," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains negative. Formation of doji/hammer type candle pattern near the support indicates chances of an upside bounce in the short term. But, a decisive close above 19,500 levels could possibly open upside bounce towards 19,650 levels in the near term. Inability to sustain the upside bounce or a decline below 19,330 is likely to trigger fresh weakness for the market ahead."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty gave a breakdown from the inverted flag & pole structure on the daily chart to close at 43,964, down 435 points. Heavy call writing was observed at 44,000 Strike today. On the downside, the 43,800 level is expected to act as a strong support in Bank Nifty. The writer’s activity at 44,000 Strike will provide cues about Bank Nifty’s future direction."

Nifty call put option data

On Nifty call put option data, Chinmay Barve, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Major total Call open interest was seen at 19500, 19600 and 19700 strikes with total open interest of 215809, 272814 and 215624 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 19500 strike which added 108860 contracts respectively," adding, "major total Put open interest was seen at 19400 and 19300 strikes with total open interest of 251681 and 206583 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 19400 and 19350 strikes which added 134120 and 122470 contracts respectively."

Bank Nifty call put option data

On Bank Nifty call put option data Chinmay Barve said, "As per data shown by nseindia.com at 3.30 pm on 04 October 2023, major total Call open interest was seen at 44000 and 44500 strikes with total open interest of 118067 and 85212 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 44000 and 44100 strikes which added 111284 and 36926 contracts in open interest respectively," adding, "Major total Put open interest was seen at 44000 and 43500 strikes with total open interest of 98944 and 52241 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 44000 strike which added 72772 contracts respectively."

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio — recommended five stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] HDFC Bank: Buy at ₹1529.55, target ₹1600, stop loss ₹1490.

HDFC Bank share price is currently trading at ₹1529.55. After a prolonged correction in HDFC Bank and the overall private banking sector, the stock has exhibited a strong reversal pattern from a support level of ₹1490 level. This reversal is characterized by the formation of a Bullish Engulfing pattern, indicating a potential bullish reversal in the stock's price trend.

Currently, HDFC Bank is trading within a range of ₹1540 to ₹1480. If the stock manages to break above the ₹1540 to ₹1550 level, the next resistance levels to watch for would be in the range of ₹1600 to ₹1620.

2] Escorts: Buy at ₹3195, target ₹3350, stop loss ₹3080.

Escorts share price is presently trading at ₹3195, exhibiting a commendable phase of consolidation within the range of ₹3265 to ₹3030. Notably, the stock has maintained a positive stance by trading above its crucial moving averages including the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs. This indicates a robust underlying strength in the stock's performance.

Anticipating a potential breakout, should Escorts breach the ₹3200 mark, there is potential for a significant upward movement. A breach of this level may signal a favorable trajectory, with targets projected upwards to 3350. It is imperative to exercise prudent risk management, and therefore, a stop-loss level of ₹3080 is recommended to mitigate potential downside risks.

Ganesh Dongre's stock of the day

3] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹992, target ₹1010, stop loss ₹975.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹1560. So, holding the support level of ₹1505 this stock can bounce toward the ₹1560 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹1505 for the target price of ₹1560.

Mitesh Karwa's buy or sell stocks

4] VST Tillers: Buy at ₹3788 to ₹3792, target ₹3950, stop loss ₹3640.

VST Tillers share price is seen to be breaking out of a bullish pattern and closing in green which is why a buy recommendation is initiated for targets upto ₹3950. One can initiate buy on dip in the range of ₹3788 to ₹3792 with stoploss below ₹3640 on daily closing basis.

5] Ramco Cement: Buy at ₹949 to ₹951, target ₹1000, stop loss ₹925.

Ramco Cement share price is seen to be breaking out of a pattern formation with a bullish candlestick on the daily timeframe which indicates strength which is buying is recommended for targets upto ₹1000. One can initiate a buy trade in between the range of ₹949 to ₹951 with stoploss of ₹925 on daily closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

