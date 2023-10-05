Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — October 5
Day trading stocks: Marlet experts have recommended five stocks to buy or sell today — HDFC Bank, Escorts, Axis Bank, VST Tillers and Ramco Cement
Day trading guide for today: On account of weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market fell for second straitght session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index went down 92 points and closed at 19,436 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 286 points and ended at 65,226 whereas Bank Nifty index lost 435 points and finished at 43,964 levels. In broad market, small-cap index nosedived 0.96 per cent while mid-cap index crashed 1.52 per cent.
