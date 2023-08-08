Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — August 8

JSW Steel share price has corrected from the all-time high levels of ₹825 levels but has bounced from the initial support of ₹795 levels which was also close to 50 Day EMA levels. Currently, the stock is trading around ₹813.05 levels. The stock is trading above all important moving averages indicating strength. The correction was from the upper band of the Bollinger band and also the bounce back is from the middle band which indicates strength.