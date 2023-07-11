Day trading guide for today: After trading sideways for the entire session, Indian stock market ended mixed on Monday. Out of three key benchmark indices, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex finished higher with marginal gains while Bank Nifty, mid-cap and small-cap indices ended lower. 50-stock index Nifty ended 24 points higher at 19,355 levels while BSE Sensex finished 63 points north at 65,344 mark. Bank Nifty index corrected 64 points and closed at 44,860 levels. Small-cap index went off 0.26 per cent while mid-cap index lost 0.45 per cent in the previous session.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "After the sharp weakness of Friday, Nifty failing to show any follow-through weakness in subsequent session could be a sigh of relief for bulls. There is a possibility of another attempt to scale towards the upper range of 19,500 levels in the short term. However, any weakness below the immediate support of 19,300 could lead Nifty towards the next crucial support of 19,200 to 19,000 levels in the near term. Fresh buying could only emerge on a decisive upside breakout above 19,500 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty is moving in a lower low formation since last three trading sessions. Bank Nifty has formed a gravestone doji candle on the weekly chart, which is considered to be a bearish reversal signal. The option activity at 45,000 Strike will provide cues about Bank Nifty future direction on Tuesday."

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Investor sentiments were dampened after the latest data suggested China is on the brink of deflation. With Q1 result season starting this week, we expect stock-specific action in the market, starting with technology sector. Also, monsoon-related stocks are likely to remain in momentum after rainfall deficit of 10% turned into surplus of 2% within 8 days."

Stocks to watch today

Shares of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd will be in focus today as board of directors of the company would be considering the proposal for final dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company has informed Indian bourses that its board would consider and approve final dividend in its board meeting scheduled on 11th July 2023.

Among dividend stocks, twelve stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those twelve dividend paying stocks include Balkrishna Industries, JSW Steel, Persistent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

In bonus shares segment, Taparia Tools share would be trading ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the company has declared issuance of bonus shares in 4:1 ratio means four bonus shares for every one stock held by the eligible shareholder of the company.

F&O ban

Seven securities have been put in F&O ban list for trade date 11th July 2023. Those seven shares are BHEL, Delta Corp, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and ZEEL.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended five stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks for Tuesday

1] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹948.50, target ₹985, stop loss ₹930.

ICICI Bank share price has bounced back from the support level of ₹940 which is also 20 Day EMA and crossed the initial resistance of ₹945 levels. Currently, the stock is trading around 948.4 levels which indicates breakout above the mentioned resistance level. The stock is also trading above all important moving averages indicating strength. A smaller resistance is witnessed at the all-time high level of 964 and once stock crosses the mentioned level it can move towards the target of ₹985 and above.

2] HAL: Buy at ₹3776.40, target ₹3910, stop loss ₹3700.

HAL share price has bounced back from the strong support of ₹3650 zone. The stock is also sustaining 23.6% of Fibonacci retrenchment which resembles at these levels. Stock is trading above 20 EMA as well. The stock's minor resistance is placed at ₹3800 levels. RSI indicator is comfortably trading near 63 levels suggests that the present rebound can continue and that the stock may continue to rise.

Anuj Gupta's stocks to buy today

3] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target ₹125, stop loss ₹109.

Tata Steel share price is looking bullish after strong breakout on chart pattern. It has formed positive candle-stick pattern as well.

4] NTPC: Buy at CMP, target ₹205, stop loss ₹180.

Stock is looking to maintain uptrend in near term.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stock for today

5] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹1125, target ₹1155, stop loss ₹1105.

In the short-term trend, HCL Tech share has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹1155. So, holding the support level of ₹1105 this stock can bounce toward the ₹1155 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of 1105 for the target price of ₹1155.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.