Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — July 114 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — ICICI Bank, HAL, Tata Steel, NTPC and HCL Tech
Day trading guide for today: After trading sideways for the entire session, Indian stock market ended mixed on Monday. Out of three key benchmark indices, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex finished higher with marginal gains while Bank Nifty, mid-cap and small-cap indices ended lower. 50-stock index Nifty ended 24 points higher at 19,355 levels while BSE Sensex finished 63 points north at 65,344 mark. Bank Nifty index corrected 64 points and closed at 44,860 levels. Small-cap index went off 0.26 per cent while mid-cap index lost 0.45 per cent in the previous session.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×