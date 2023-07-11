Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — July 11

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "After the sharp weakness of Friday, Nifty failing to show any follow-through weakness in subsequent session could be a sigh of relief for bulls. There is a possibility of another attempt to scale towards the upper range of 19,500 levels in the short term. However, any weakness below the immediate support of 19,300 could lead Nifty towards the next crucial support of 19,200 to 19,000 levels in the near term. Fresh buying could only emerge on a decisive upside breakout above 19,500 levels."