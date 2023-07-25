Day trading guide for today: Dragged down by profit booking in Reliance , leading IT and bank stocks, Indian stock market ended lower on second day in a row. NSE Nifty went off 72 points and closed at 19,672 levels while BSE Sensex finished 299 points lower at 66,384 mark. Bank Nifty index corrected 152 points and closed at 45,923 levels. Mid-cap index ended in the positive even as the advance decline ratio was steady at 0.93:1.

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains weak and the present weakness with volatility is expected towards the important support of 19,500 to 19,400 levels before showing an upside bounce from the lows. Immediate resistance for Nifty today is placed at 19,780 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty engulfed the previous day candle and closed at 45,923, down 152 points. The battle between the call and put writers at 46,000 Strike continued for the second day in a row, making it a key level for Bank Nifty. The downside support for Bank Nifty is placed at 45,500."

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "We expect some cautiousness ahead of the US Fed meeting where in 25 bps hike is expected, while investors keenly await commentaries. With the quarterly earnings season now at full pace during the week, we expect stock-specific action to continue in the market."

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended five stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday trading stocks to buy today

1] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹247.40, target ₹255, stop loss ₹242.

Power Grid share price has bounced back from its previous support zone. Additionally, the price is holding above 50% of the Fibonacci retracement, which suggests bullish momentum. The stock is also trading above the 40 EMA. Minor resistance for the stock is situated at levels of ₹250. The fact that the RSI indicator is trading close to 52 levels indicates that the current bounce may continue and that the stock price may rise further.

2] IndusInd Bank: Buy at ₹1435, target ₹1500, stop loss ₹1400.

IndusInd share price is trading around ₹1435.70 levels. The stock is continuously forming higher high higher low formation on weekly charts. The stock has a strong support near ₹1401 levels. Currently stock is trading above all important moving averages. The important support of ₹1401 was prior a resistance and stock sustaining above these levels indicates strength. The momentum indicator RSI is around 69 levels and slopping upwards indicating strength. A small resistance is placed around ₹1444 levels which is also a recent high, once stock surpasses the above-mentioned level it can lead towards the target of ₹1500 and above.

Anuj Gupta's day trading stocks

3] ICICI Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹945.

Strong Q1 results2023, positive trend on chart pattern augurs well for near term.

4] GAIL: Buy at CMP, target ₹140, stop loss ₹97.

Stock is looking bullish on chart pattern after fresh breakout.

Ganesh Dongre's stock to buy today

5] Oil India Limited or OIL: buy at ₹259, target ₹270, stop loss ₹255.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹252 this stock can bounce toward the ₹270 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹252 for the target price of ₹270.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.