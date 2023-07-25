Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — July 25

IndusInd share price is trading around ₹1435.70 levels. The stock is continuously forming higher high higher low formation on weekly charts. The stock has a strong support near ₹1401 levels. Currently stock is trading above all important moving averages. The important support of ₹1401 was prior a resistance and stock sustaining above these levels indicates strength. The momentum indicator RSI is around 69 levels and slopping upwards indicating strength. A small resistance is placed around ₹1444 levels which is also a recent high, once stock surpasses the above-mentioned level it can lead towards the target of ₹1500 and above.

