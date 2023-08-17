Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell today — August 174 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today — Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Dawat, Polycab and HBL Power
Day trading guide for today: For second day in a row, Indian stock market opened lower but witnessed sharp recovery ahead of the market close. Key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended higher whereas Bank Nifty continue to bleed on fifth day in a row. NSE Nifty added 30 points and closed at 19,465 levels, BSE Sensex went up 137 points and ended at 65,539 mark. However, Bank Nifty dipped 144 points and finished at 43,946 — below psychological 44,000 mark. In broad market, small-cap index surged 0.52 per cent whereas mid-cap index added 0.25 per cent.
