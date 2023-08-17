Day trading guide for today: Five stocks to buy or sell today — August 17

Tata Motors share is currently trading at ₹618.75 levels. We have witness a bounce back of Tata Motors from the strong support of ₹595 levels which is also 50 Day EMA levels. Currently stock is moving above 200 and 50 Day EMA levels and price is now close to the 20 Day EMA levels. The stock has moved higher with strong volumes indicating strength. Any dip in the stock can be a buying opportunity. The momentum indicator RSI is currently near to 52 levels which indicate bullishness in the stock. A small resistance is placed close to ₹634 levels. Once stock crosses the above mentioned resistance it can move towards the target of ₹650 levels and above.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}