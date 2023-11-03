Day trading guide for today: Four buy or sell stocks for Friday—November 3

Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 settled with significant gains in the previous session, following positive global cues after the US Fed maintained a pause on interest rates.

Renewed buying in index heavyweights like Reliance, Britannia, TCS, L&T, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and HUL lifted the Nifty by 0.76 per cent, or 144 points, closing above the 19,100 mark.

Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,133.25, up 144 points, or 0.76 per cent. Sensex settled with a gain of 490 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 64,080.90. Mid and small caps clocked bigger gains. The BSE Midcap index jumped 1.20 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.97 per cent.

IT companies, which are much more sensitive to US interest rates than other stocks given a high concentration of US clients, rose 0.78 per cent. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell to a two-week low, which, analysts said, boosts the shine of Indian equities to foreign investors, who have recently been on a selling spree.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, ‘’Upbeat global cues triggered a gap-up start in Nifty, followed by a range bound move till the end.''

‘’Participants are taking comfort from the rebound in the global indices, especially the US however it is too early to say that we are out of the woods citing multiple hurdles between the 19200-19400 zone in Nifty. We thus reiterate our view to follow a stock-specific approach and focus more on overnight risk management,'' added Mishra.

On the outlook for Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Bank Nifty's daily chart reveals an indecisive doji candle formation, signaling uncertainty in the index.''

‘’The index failed to close above its critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 43,200, implying strong resistance at this level. To consider a long position in Bank Nifty, it's advisable to wait for a sustained breakthrough above the 200-day SMA, which could indicate a potential upward trend,'' added Shah.



Global Cues

The Bank of England (BoE) held interest rates at 15-year high - mark of 5.25 per cent at its latest meeting on Thursday, the second straight month of steady rates after 14 back-to-back hikes. BoE also stressed that it is not expecting to make rate cuts any time soon.

New unemployment claims in the US increased slightly to 217,000 in the week to October 28, according to Labor Department data released on Thursday, but showed few signs of significant slowdown.

Oil gained 1 per cent on Thursday to snap a three-day losing streak as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the US Fed and BoE kept the key interest rates unchanged.

Analysts noted that crude oil prices showed high volatility, but were unable to hold their gains, slipping to one-month lows amid a loss of war premium. Crude oil prices have dropped more than 10 per cent in October, as the Israel-Hamas war has not affected oil supply from the Middle East.

‘’In the near-term, the dollar index at 106.3, Brent crude at around $85, and the 10-year US bond yield at 4.75 per cent are favourable for stock markets. There is a possibility that the foreign investors who were sustained sellers in October may turn buyers and if that happens, short-covering can take markets higher despite the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



Stocks to watch today

Some major companies including IndiGo, Titan, Zomato, MRF, UCO Bank, and JSW Infrastructure, among others will declare their July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today.

Tata Motors, IRFC, JK Lakshmi Cements, and CONCOR will also be in focus during today's session as these companies declared their Q2FY24 post-market hours on Thursday.



F&O Ban List

GNFC has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 2 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.



Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking— recommended four stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today:

1.Bank of Baroda: Buy Bank of Baroda at ₹199.9 with a stop loss of ₹195 at a target price of ₹215

Bank of Baroda is currently trading at ₹199.9. After a correction, the price formed new higher lows on the daily chart, supported by substantial trading volume. Furthermore, the Bank of Baroda is maintaining its support above critical Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 200-day EMA. These factors reinforce its bullish momentum and suggest the potential for further upward price movement.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 47.43 and is trending upwards, indicating growing buying momentum. Additionally, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) recently experienced a positive crossover from the oversold region. This combination of technical indicators suggests that the Bank of Baroda may have the potential to reach a target price of ₹215 in the near term.

To effectively manage risk, it is advisable to implement a stop-loss (SL) at ₹195 to protect your investment in case of an unexpected market reversal. In summary, considering the technical analysis and prevailing market conditions, Bank of Baroda appears to present an attractive buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹215 price target, provided that prudent risk management measures are in place.

2.PFC: Buy PFC at ₹257 with a stop loss of ₹251 at a target price of ₹267

As of late, the performance of PFC has been notably robust, displaying a consistently positive trajectory since the onset of April. The stock's upward momentum has been punctuated by intermittent instances of resistance, particularly at the 254 level.

However, it is worth noting a significant development, as PFC has successfully breached this resistance barrier, accompanied by a surge in trading volumes. This breakthrough signifies a potential shift in the stock's dynamics.

Furthermore, a closer examination of the technical indicators reveals an encouraging picture. PFC's current positioning above its 20-50-200 Day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) underscores the underlying strength and resilience exhibited by the stock. This configuration is indicative of a sustained upward trend in its price movement. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is currently registered at approximately 61 levels, underscoring the prevailing strength in the stock's momentum.

Moreover, the Average Directional Index (ADX) stands at 18, further affirming the prevailing strength in PFC's price action. This metric, which quantifies the intensity of a trend, suggests a notable degree of positive momentum. We can set targets at 267 with an SL of 251.



Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today:

3.Tata Power: Buy Tata Power at ₹245 with a stop loss of ₹240 at a target price of ₹250

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 250 so, holding the support level of 240 this stock can bounce toward the 250 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 240 for the target price of 250

4.Bharat Forge: Buy Bharat Forge at ₹1,032 with a stop loss of ₹1,010 at a target price of ₹1,070

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, holding the support level of 1010. this stock can bounce toward the 1070 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 1010 for the target price of 1070.

Support - 18800/18850

Resistance - 19200/19250

