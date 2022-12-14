Giving an outlook for Wednesday's trading session, Parekh said, BankNifty which has already indicated strength is gradually on the rise and has almost touched the 44000 level with upside targets expected at 45500-46000 levels. The overall bias has started improving upside movement quite anticipated and retest the previous peak zone of 18816 in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 18500 while the resistance is seen at 18750. BankNifty would have a daily range of 43600-44500 levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}