Day trading guide for today: Seven stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — March 28
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended seven stocks to buy today —Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, State Bank of India, Parag Milk Food, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, NHPC, Reliance Industries and Birlasoft.
Day trading guide for today: Frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher on Wednesday led by heavyweights including Reliance Industries along with oil marketing companies (OMCs). Buying interest in auto, banking, and realty stocks on positive macro data also aided sentiment. A decline in global crude oil prices supported hopes for refining margins among Indian OMCs.
