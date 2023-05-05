Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Friday — 5th May2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six buy or sell stocks for today — Reliance, Cipla, TCS, CAMS, JK Tyre and Delta Corp
Day trading guide for today: Following strong global cues on possible interest rate pause by the US Federal Reserve, Indian stock market regained its upside momentum on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 165 points and closed over four-month high at 18,255 levels whereas BSE Sensex shot up 555 points and finished at 61,749 mark. Nifty Bank index surged 372 points and ended at 43,685 levels. In broad markets, small-cap index went up 0.83 per cent while mid-cap index appreciated 0.82 per cent. The advance decline ratio remained high at 2.25:1.
