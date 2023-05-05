Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Friday — 5th May

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is now placed to witness sharp upside breakout of the crucial resistance zone of around 18,200 to 18,300 levels. Hence, a decisive move above this area could open the next upside targets of around 18,600 to 18,700 levels in the near term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,150 to 18,100 levels."