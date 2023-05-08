Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Monday — May 83 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Britannia, Ambuja Cements, IRFC, Ircon, Nocil and SBI Card
Day trading guide for today: On account of heavy beating due to HDFC twins share rebalancing, Dalal Street witnessed weak bias throughout the Friday session last week. 50-stock Nifty lost a little over one per cent whereas 30-stock index BSE Sensex dipped 1.13 per cent. Nifty Bank index nosedived 2.34 per cent by losing over 1,000 points in single session. In broad markets, mid-cap index lost 0.50 per cent while small-cap index went off 0.39 per cent on last session of the week gone by.
