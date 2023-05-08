Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Monday — May 8

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is still intact and present weakness could be in line with the formation of new higher bottom. Hence, further weakness from here could signal higher bottom reversal around the next important support of 17,800 levels. Nifty on the weekly chart formed a small negative candle with long upper shadow. This chart pattern hints at a possibility of more weakness in the coming sessions."