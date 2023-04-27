Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Thursday — 27th April2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:48 AM IST
- Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six buy or sell stocks for today — Grasim Industries, IndiGo, BPCL, Power Grid, TCS and Maruti Suzuki
Day trading guide for today: Despite weak global cues on softening US economic data and rising banking crisis concerns, Indian stock market finished higher on Wednesday. NSE Nifty added 44 points and closed at 17,813 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 169 points and finished at 60,300 mark. Nifty Bank index went up 151 points and ended at 42,829 levels. Broad market indices rose marginally more than the Nifty as small-cap index surged 0.34 per cent and mid-cap index went up 0.27 per cent. Advance decline ratio remained positive at 1.29:1.
