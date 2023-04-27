Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Thursday — 27th April

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "On the higher side, 50 per cent retracement of the previous correction from all-time high of 18,887 to 16,830 is around 17860. A move above this will be seen as a continuation of the trend which could then extend towards 17,925-17,950 first, and then up to 18,060-18,100. Hence, traders are advised to continue to trade with a positive bias with tab on the above mentioned levels."