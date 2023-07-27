Day trading guide for today: After pull back rally ahead of the Indian stock market 's closing bell, key benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday. NSE Nifty ended 97 points higher at 19,778 levels, BSE Sensex finished 351 points higher and closed at 66,707 whereas Bank Nifty index finished 217 points at 46,062 mark. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares as advance decline ratio stood at 1.17 on BSE, highest in last five days.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Minor downward correction of the last few sessions seems to have completed and the market is now shifted into an upside bounce. A decisive move above 19,850 is likely to open doors for higher target of 20,050 in the near term. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,600 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty continued to move in a range for the fifth consecutive day, forming an inside candle on the daily chart. Both the call and put writers are battling it out at the 46,000 Strike in Bank Nifty with the bears leading the race at today’s close. The max pain, which is the strike with most open option contracts, is placed at 45,800 in Bank Nifty."

US Fed meeting outcome in focus

On how US Fed rate hike would impact Indian stock market, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, "The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, as expected, bringing the benchmark federal funds rate to 5.25–5.50%, the highest level in 22 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is still confident that it can bring inflation down without causing a recession, but he ruled out any rate cuts this year. However, market participants are now anticipating that the Fed is done with its rate hike cycle after yesterday’s increase, which is likely to boost sentiment. We maintain a positive bias on the markets, with key support for the Nifty index, seen at 19,650. A breach of 19,900 resistance could pave the way for higher targets of around 20,200 in the near term."

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday trading stocks

1] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹976.80, target ₹1010, stop loss ₹950.

Axis Bank share has bounced back from the support level of ₹953 which is also close to 50 Day EMA and crossed the initial resistance of ₹967 levels which is also 20 Day EMA. Currently, the stock is trading around ₹976.8 levels, which indicates breakout above the mentioned resistance level. The stock is also trading above all important moving averages indicating strength. A smaller resistance is witnessed at the all-time high level of ₹990 and once stock crosses the mentioned level it can move towards the target of ₹1010 and above.

2] Dabur: Buy at ₹575, target ₹592, stop loss ₹565.

Dabur share price has bounced back from its previous support zone. The stock is also sustaining 23.6% of Fibonacci retrenchment which resembles at these levels. Stock is trading above 40 EMA as well. The stock's minor resistance is placed at 578 levels. RSI indicator is comfortably trading near 54 levels indicating that the stock may continue to move on the higher side gradually.

Anuj Gupta's stocks to buy today

3] Punjab National Bank (PNB): Buy at CMP, target ₹70, stop loss ₹58.

PNB share price has formed higher top higher bottom on chart pattern that signals uptrend in near term.

4] City Union Bank or CUB: Buy at CMP, target ₹145, stop loss ₹124.

CUB share price is looking bullish on chart pattern after recovering from the oversold zone.

Ganesh Dongre's day trading stocks

5] Max Financial Services Ltd or MFSL: Buy at ₹818, target ₹835, stop loss ₹805.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹835. So, holding the support level of ₹805 this stock can bounce toward the 835 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹805 for the target price of ₹835.

6] OIL: Buy at ₹270, target ₹285, stop loss ₹260.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹260 this stock can bounce toward the ₹285 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹260 for the target price of ₹285.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.