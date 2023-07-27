Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Thursday — July 274 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Analysts have recommended buying Axis Bank, Dabur, Punjab National Bank, City Union Bank, Max Financial Services, and OIL for intraday trading
Day trading guide for today: After pull back rally ahead of the Indian stock market's closing bell, key benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday. NSE Nifty ended 97 points higher at 19,778 levels, BSE Sensex finished 351 points higher and closed at 66,707 whereas Bank Nifty index finished 217 points at 46,062 mark. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares as advance decline ratio stood at 1.17 on BSE, highest in last five days.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×