Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Thursday — July 27

US Fed meeting outcome in focus

On how US Fed rate hike would impact Indian stock market, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, "The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, as expected, bringing the benchmark federal funds rate to 5.25–5.50%, the highest level in 22 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is still confident that it can bring inflation down without causing a recession, but he ruled out any rate cuts this year. However, market participants are now anticipating that the Fed is done with its rate hike cycle after yesterday’s increase, which is likely to boost sentiment. We maintain a positive bias on the markets, with key support for the Nifty index, seen at 19,650. A breach of 19,900 resistance could pave the way for higher targets of around 20,200 in the near term."