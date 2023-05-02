Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 2nd May

Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 2nd May2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six buy or sell stocks for today — Adani Ports, AU Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SAIL, ITC and Reliance Industries
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market surged for sixth straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index finished 149 points higher at 18.065 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 463 points and closed at 61,112 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 233 points up at 43,233 levels. But, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as small-cap index shot up 0.91 per cent while mid-cap index skyrocketed 1.32 per cent on the weekend session. Advance decline ration remained positive and finished at 2.08:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×