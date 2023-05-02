Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 2nd May

Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market surged for sixth straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index finished 149 points higher at 18.065 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 463 points and closed at 61,112 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 233 points up at 43,233 levels. But, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as small-cap index shot up 0.91 per cent while mid-cap index skyrocketed 1.32 per cent on the weekend session. Advance decline ration remained positive and finished at 2.08:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the market is expected to reach up to the next resistance of 18,200-18,300 levels in this truncated week. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,900 levels."

Expecting uptrend to further continue in Indian stock market today, when it reopens after a gap of extended weekend due to stock market holiday falling on Monday for Maharashtra Day, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "The momentum oscillator RSI (14) readings on the daily charts have reached 70 levels (overbought zone), but the index may continue to trend higher in the overbought zone when the trend is strong." He went on to add that the major hurdle for bulls will be faced near 18,200 levels, if prices break above the said levels, then we will be witnessing a continuation of higher high formation.

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi — recommended six day trading stocks for today — Adani Ports, AU Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SAIL, ITC and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Adani Ports: Buy at CMP, target ₹700 to ₹710, stop loss ₹660

2] AU Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹680 and ₹700, stop loss ₹640

Jigar Patel's buy or sell stocks for today

3] ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy at ₹1080, target ₹1120, stop loss ₹1060

4] SAIL: Buy at ₹83, target ₹86, stop loss ₹81

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today

5] ITC: Buy at CMP, target ₹445, stop loss ₹408

6] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at CMP, target ₹2470, stop loss ₹2384.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.