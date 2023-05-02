Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 2nd May

Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 2nd May

2 min read . 06:30 AM IST Asit Manohar
Stock market today: The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the market is expected to reach up to the next resistance of 18,200-18,300 levels in this truncated week, say experts.

Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six buy or sell stocks for today — Adani Ports, AU Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SAIL, ITC and Reliance Industries

Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market surged for sixth straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index finished 149 points higher at 18.065 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 463 points and closed at 61,112 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 233 points up at 43,233 levels. But, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as small-cap index shot up 0.91 per cent while mid-cap index skyrocketed 1.32 per cent on the weekend session. Advance decline ration remained positive and finished at 2.08:1.

Day trading guide for today: On account of strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market surged for sixth straight session on Friday. Nifty 50 index finished 149 points higher at 18.065 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 463 points and closed at 61,112 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 233 points up at 43,233 levels. But, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as small-cap index shot up 0.91 per cent while mid-cap index skyrocketed 1.32 per cent on the weekend session. Advance decline ration remained positive and finished at 2.08:1.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the market is expected to reach up to the next resistance of 18,200-18,300 levels in this truncated week. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,900 levels."

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the market is expected to reach up to the next resistance of 18,200-18,300 levels in this truncated week. Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,900 levels."

Expecting uptrend to further continue in Indian stock market today, when it reopens after a gap of extended weekend due to stock market holiday falling on Monday for Maharashtra Day, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "The momentum oscillator RSI (14) readings on the daily charts have reached 70 levels (overbought zone), but the index may continue to trend higher in the overbought zone when the trend is strong." He went on to add that the major hurdle for bulls will be faced near 18,200 levels, if prices break above the said levels, then we will be witnessing a continuation of higher high formation.

Expecting uptrend to further continue in Indian stock market today, when it reopens after a gap of extended weekend due to stock market holiday falling on Monday for Maharashtra Day, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "The momentum oscillator RSI (14) readings on the daily charts have reached 70 levels (overbought zone), but the index may continue to trend higher in the overbought zone when the trend is strong." He went on to add that the major hurdle for bulls will be faced near 18,200 levels, if prices break above the said levels, then we will be witnessing a continuation of higher high formation.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi — recommended six day trading stocks for today — Adani Ports, AU Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SAIL, ITC and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities; Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi — recommended six day trading stocks for today — Adani Ports, AU Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SAIL, ITC and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Adani Ports: Buy at CMP, target 700 to 710, stop loss 660

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Adani Ports: Buy at CMP, target 700 to 710, stop loss 660

2] AU Bank: Buy at CMP, target 680 and 700, stop loss 640

2] AU Bank: Buy at CMP, target 680 and 700, stop loss 640

Jigar Patel's buy or sell stocks for today

3] ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy at 1080, target 1120, stop loss 1060

Jigar Patel's buy or sell stocks for today

3] ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Buy at 1080, target 1120, stop loss 1060

4] SAIL: Buy at 83, target 86, stop loss 81

4] SAIL: Buy at 83, target 86, stop loss 81

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today

5] ITC: Buy at CMP, target 445, stop loss 408

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today

5] ITC: Buy at CMP, target 445, stop loss 408

6] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at CMP, target 2470, stop loss 2384.

6] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at CMP, target 2470, stop loss 2384.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.