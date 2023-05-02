Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 2nd May

Expecting uptrend to further continue in Indian stock market today, when it reopens after a gap of extended weekend due to stock market holiday falling on Monday for Maharashtra Day, Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "The momentum oscillator RSI (14) readings on the daily charts have reached 70 levels (overbought zone), but the index may continue to trend higher in the overbought zone when the trend is strong." He went on to add that the major hurdle for bulls will be faced near 18,200 levels, if prices break above the said levels, then we will be witnessing a continuation of higher high formation.

