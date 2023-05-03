Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Tuesday — 3rd May3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:42 AM IST
Markets have been on a winning streak for eight consecutive day now, majorly driven by Q4 earnings season. Investors focus will also be on US Fed's policy and global trends on Wednesday.
The market has been on a gaining spree for eight consecutive trading sessions as of now. On Wednesday, traders will react to global cues movement as FOMC policy outcomes will take center stage. Also, the focus will be on Q4 earnings with major companies such as Titan, Havells, Godrej Properties, and Tata Chemicals queued on this day. Currently, Sensex is above 61,350 levels and Nifty 50 is slightly shy of the 18,150 mark.
