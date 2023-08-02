Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —August 2

Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —August 27 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —HDFC Life Insurance, NTPC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Escorts Kubota, and HCL Technologies.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower during Tuesday’s session on profit-booking select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Power Grid, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank amid mixed global cues. Sensex remained volatile throughout the session and closed 68 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 66,459.31 while Nifty closed the day with a loss of 20 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 19,733.55.
