Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —August 2

Most indices suffered losses, however, Nifty IT index ended with a healthy gain of 1.20 per cent with all components in the green. Nifty Metal (up 0.18 per cent), Pharma (up 0.06 per cent) and Private Bank (up 0.02 per cent) also inched up. On the other hand, Nifty Realty fell 1.77 per cent, ending as the top loser among sectoral indices. Nifty Healthcare and Oil & Gas indices fell 0.42 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. Nifty Bank also fell 0.13 per cent.

