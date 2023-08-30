Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —August 30

Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher in the previous session supported by gains in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Tata Steel amid positive global cues. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains. European markets were trading in the green. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a range-bound session, Sensex ended with a gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,075.82. The Nifty50 moved up by 37 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 19,342.65. Mid and smallcaps, on the other hand, outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE midcap index rose 0.45 per cent while the smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.69 per cent.

While Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UPL Ltd emerged as the top gainers, heavyweights Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever were among the top drags. Shares of Jio Financial Services rose 4.72 per cent. JFSL shares will be removed from Sensex, Nifty and other indices with effect from September 1, as per the exchange norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’Metal sector was in momentum after China announced a stimulus to support the economy. Niche sectors like Speciality Chemicals saw buying interest after a long time on the back of news flows regarding the surge in chemical prices in China. Market is moving in a range and we expect this trend to continue given the data-packed week and monthly derivatives expiry,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Day trading guide for stock market today On the outlook for Nifty, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking observes that the recent stability on the global front is prompting the pause but the tone is still negative.

‘’We need a decisive close above the short term moving average i.e. 20 EMA in Nifty, which currently lies around the 19,430 level, to ease the pressure. Meanwhile, we reiterate our view to stay stock-specific and keep a check on leveraged trades,'' said Mishra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities adds, ‘’The support at the lower end remains solid at 19245, serving as a barrier to prevent further declines. On the upper end, resistance is placed at 19,425; a breach of this level might lead to a more dependable rally. Expect a range-bound trading unless a clear breakout occurs on either side."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities observes that index remains engaged in a struggle between bulls and bears, resulting in a phase of sideways trading.

‘’The option data reflects a broad range, with notable open interest concentrations at both the 44,000 put option and the 45,000 call option. In terms of immediate technical levels, the index faces a resistance obstacle at 44,650. A decisive breach above this level is anticipated to ignite a fresh upward movement, potentially steering the index towards the 45,000 mark,'' said Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Global Cues Global cues were largely positive. Major European and Asian markets clocked healthy gains even a day after China announced measures, including cutting trading stamp duty and restricting new listings, to boost market sentiment.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) partially snapped its selling streak on Tuesday as domestics benchmark indices settled higher for the second consecutive session amid largely positive global cues. As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,515.8 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,453.97 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹61.51 crore.

‘’In the mother market of the US, S&P 500 is down by 4 per cent so far in August. This weakness has impacted all other markets including the Indian market where Nifty is down by around 2 per cent so far in August. The global economic scenario and the growth, inflation and interest rate trends in the US will continue to determine stock market trends globally,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fed chief Powell’s candid remark at Jackson Hole that “we are navigating by the stars under cloudy skies" is an indicator of the uncertainty surrounding the global economy and markets. However, the Powell commentary was neutral without any market-moving hawkish or dovish tones.

‘’The high US bond yields and the dollar index above 104 are near-term negatives for capital flows to emerging markets like India,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

F&O Ban List {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Day trading stocks for today On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd— recommended six stocks to buy today.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today: 1.India Cements: Buy India Cements at ₹243 with a stoploss of ₹238 at a target price of ₹248‘’In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 248 so, holding the support level of 238 this stock can bounce toward the 248 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 238 for the target price of 248,'' said Dongre.

2.JSW Steel: Buy JSW Steel at ₹783 with a stoploss of ₹773 at a target price of ₹795‘’On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 773 this stock can bounce toward the 795 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 773 for the target price of 795,'' added Dongre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today: 3.Marico: Buy Marico at ₹562.50 with a stoploss of ₹550 at a target price of ₹585‘’The stock is currently trading at 562.50 levels. The stock has bounced back from the strong support of 552 levels which is also close to 50 Day EMA levels. Currently stock is trading above all the important moving averages. On daily charts the stock has formed a hammer pattern indicates bullishness in the stock.

The breakout is supported with good volumes which indicate strength. Now any dip in the stock around 557 levels will be a buying opportunity. A small resistance can be witnessed near 570 levels, and once stock crosses the mentioned level MARICO can now further move towards 585 levels and higher. The investors holding from lower levels should keep trailing stop loss.

According to the aforementioned technical analysis, we advise buying MARICO at CMP of 562.50 for the target of 585. If the stock closes below 550, our analysis will be invalid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4.UPL Limited: Buy UPL at ₹597 with a stoploss of ₹585 at a target price of ₹621The current market analysis indicates that UPL is presently trading at 597. The stock has recently established a robust support level within the range of 575 to 580, demonstrating a promising consolidation phase. In a notable development, the stock has exhibited a substantial rebound, supported by noteworthy trading volumes, and has successfully surpassed a minor resistance level situated at 590.

Considering these favorable dynamics, the opportunity to initiate a position at the current price of 597 presents itself as a potentially judicious investment. Employing a stop loss strategy at 585 would serve to mitigate risk and safeguard against adverse market movements. With a strategic target of 621, the potential for capitalizing on the anticipated upward momentum further enhances the attractiveness of this proposition.

Pravesh Gour's intraday stocks for today: 5.Berger Paints: Buy Berger Paints at ₹720 with a stop loss of ₹714 at a target price of ₹732The counter has shown a breakout of a triangle formation with strong volume. The structure of the counter looks lucrative as it is trading above all its important moving averages, according to Gour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6.BHEL: Buy BHEL at ₹114.65 with a stoploss of ₹112 at a target price of ₹118.The counter is in classical uptrend; it has retested its last breakout levels at around Rs. 105 and starts a new leg of rally towards Rs. 118, said Gour.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}