Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —August 98 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:13 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —Max Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance, Mastek, Adani Ports, Trent, and Eicher Motors.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower during Tuesday’s session on weak global cues, even as the second-rung midcap and smallcap indices scored gains during the session. China's weak economic data weighed on the overall sentiment in a sign of sluggish post-COVID recovery.
