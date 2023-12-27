Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday —December 27
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —GMDC, Tata Chemicals, Exide Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Deepak Nitrite, and Laurus Labs
Day trading guide for today: Frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex closed in the positive territory for the third session yesterday as the risk appetite of investors remained high after the US inflation data registered a decline for the first time in over three years.
