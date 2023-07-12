Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the second consecutive session ending higher on Tuesday amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the US inflation data - which will influence the next move of the Federal Reserve on rate hikes. Sensex closed 274 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 65,617.84 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,439.40, up 84 points, or 0.43 per cent.

As many as 33 stocks ended in the green while 15 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index. Two stocks - TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank - ended flat in the index. Nifty Auto (up 1.39 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 1.31 per cent), FMCG (up 1.23 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.18 per cent) and Pharma (up 1.04 per cent) indices rose over a per cent each. On the other hand, Nifty Financial Services (down 0.44 per cent), Nifty Bank (down 0.26 per cent), Metal (down 0.25 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.19 per cent) ended in the red.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services observes that Nifty has been trading between 19,400-19,500 range for the last six trading sessions and has shown strength at lower levels.

‘’Going forward, we expect the positive momentum to continue on the back of healthy earnings, consistent FII inflows, and improving monsoon. Technology sector is likely to remain in action as TCS and HCL Tech will announce their result on Wednesday. Investors would also watch for India and US’s inflation data to be release Wednesday,'' said Khemka.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities adds, ‘’There is a support level at 19400/19300, which might prevent further downside movement. On the upside, there is a resistance level at 19550, which could potentially limit upward movement in the market.''

On the outlook for Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities observes that the index is currently experiencing continued dominance from bears as selling pressure persists from higher levels. It is facing a strong resistance zone at 45,200, which has proven difficult to surpass. At present, the index is trading near a crucial support zone of 44,800-44,750.

‘’If this support zone is breached, it is likely to lead to further downside movement towards the 20-day moving average, which is positioned at the 44,500-44,000 range. The Bank Nifty index has been trading within a broad range of 44,500-45,500. In such a range-bound scenario, it is advisable for traders to utilize opportunities presented by both the upside and downside movements,'' said Shah.

Global factors spark caution

Investors are awaiting US inflation data and India's retail inflation data due today. As per a poll conducted by Reuters, economists expect the consumer price index to have risen by 3.1 per cent in June, after May's 4 per cent increase. The Federal Reserve might have to increase interest rates to bring down inflation, but many Fed officials think that the current phase of monetary policy tightening is nearing its end.

"This would be the lowest reading since March 2021. The core rate is expected to have dropped for a third month to 5 per cent from 5.3 per cent, but this is still more than double the Fed's 2 per cent target," according to Reuters.

Advising stock market traders to keep a check on their positions, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, ‘’The pressure in the banking pack is capping the upside while others are trying their best to push the markets higher. Though it may further delay the resumption of the trend, the tone is likely to remain positive.''

‘’Besides, we are closely eyeing the US markets for cues and their sustained recovery could trigger the next leg of up move. Meanwhile, we reiterate our view to focus on stock selection and utilizing this phase to gradually accumulate them on dips,'' added Mishra.

Stocks to watch today

The earnings season of the first quarter kicks off today with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech. Shares of IT stocks will remain in focus as Q1FY24 results begins on July 12 with IT companies announcing their earnings first among the rest.

Shares of gaming and hospitality corporation Delta Corp will also be in focus today the goods and services tax (GST) council at its 50th meeting on July 11 decided to levy a 28 per cent GST rate on the full value of gaming, horse racing, and casinos - which comes as a drawback to online gaming companies.

F&O ban list

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Delta Corp, Granules India, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the eight stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday.

The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi, Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities, and Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking— recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intra day stocks for today

1.Ashok Leyland: Buy Ashok Leyland at ₹166.40 with a stop loss of ₹162 at a target price of ₹174.

The stock has recently created a new all-time high level. The stock has corrected from the new all-time high level of 173.90 but has shown a bounce from the initial support itself. ASHOKLEY has a Formed a strong support at 162.50 levels which is also 20 day EMA levels.

Currently, the stock is trading around 166.40. A smaller resistance is visible on the charts near 168 levels. Once the stock overcomes the previously mentioned resistance, it will be able to move closer to the target price of 174 and higher. The stock is trading above all important moving averages. RSI is also trading comfortably at 62 levels indicating strength.

Based on the above analysis we recommend buying ASHOKLEY at CMP of 166.40 with a medium term target price of 174. Our analysis will be deemed void if price closes below 162 levels.



2.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Initiate long position at CMP 670.6 for the target price of ₹690 at a stop loss of ₹658.

Glenmark appears to be on the verge of a breakout according to its weekly chart. The stock has consistently been forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart as well. Additionally, the price is currently staying above the 20-day moving average (DMA), indicating bullish momentum. Furthermore, MACD is positively skewed, adding to the bullish outlook.

Anuj Gupta's buy or sell stocks:

3. Sun Pharmaceuticals: Buy Sun Pharma at a stop loss of ₹1,044 at a target price of ₹1,130

Sun Pharma shows a fresh breakout, bullish candlistick pattern, and higher top higher bottom formation.

4.SAIL: Buy SAIL at a stop loss of ₹86 at a target price of ₹97

SAIL shows strong technical chart, bullish structure, higher top higher bottom information, and trend line breakout.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today

5.Dabur India: Buy Dabur at ₹582 with a stop loss of ₹570 at a target price of ₹595.

‘’In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 595. so, holding the support level of 575 this stock can bounce toward the 595 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 570 for the target price of 595,'' said Dongre.

6.Bharat Electronics Ltd: Buy BEL at ₹127 with a stop loss of ₹120 with a target price of ₹135.

‘’On the short-term chart, the stock has showing a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 120 this stock can bounce toward the 135 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 120 for the target price of 135,'' said Dongre

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

LKP SECURITIES More Information

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author