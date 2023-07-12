Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday — July 12

As many as 33 stocks ended in the green while 15 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index. Two stocks - TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank - ended flat in the index. Nifty Auto (up 1.39 per cent), Consumer Durables (up 1.31 per cent), FMCG (up 1.23 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.18 per cent) and Pharma (up 1.04 per cent) indices rose over a per cent each. On the other hand, Nifty Financial Services (down 0.44 per cent), Nifty Bank (down 0.26 per cent), Metal (down 0.25 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.19 per cent) ended in the red.