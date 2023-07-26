Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday — July 267 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —JSW Steel, Grasim, HDFC Bank, Bata India, Tata Consumer Products, and Torrent Power.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday’s volatile session flat amid mixed global cues, as gains in metals and auto stocks were offset by selling in banking, FMCG and IT stocks. The Sensex ended 29.07 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 66,355.71, while the Nifty settled the day 3.35 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 19,675.70.
