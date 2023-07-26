Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday’s volatile session flat amid mixed global cues, as gains in metals and auto stocks were offset by selling in banking, FMCG and IT stocks. The Sensex ended 29.07 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 66,355.71, while the Nifty settled the day 3.35 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 19,675.70.

Broader markets ended mixed, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.11 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.39 per cent for the day. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.39 per cent at 29,750.29, while the BSE Smallcap index ended 0.31 per cent higher at 34,279.08. In the Nifty pack, 25 stocks ended with gains, while the remaining 25 ended lower.

The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.84 per cent, Nifty Media gained 1.51 per cent, while Nifty Auto rallied 0.95 per cent for the day. Nifty Oil & Gas closed with a gain of 0.69 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma which was up 0.36 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Bank ended 0.17 per cent lower. Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.46 per cent, Nifty FMCG declined 0.86 per cent, while Nifty IT dropped 0.28 per cent in the session.



Day trading guide for stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services observes that Nifty witnessed pressure for the third consecutive day and traded sideways throughout the session to close with minuscule gains at 19,681 levels.

‘’After making a fresh high of 19,992 on 20th July – just a few points away from the psychological level of 20k, Nifty witnessed profit booking on account of mixed corporate results and weak global cues. We expect cautiousness in the market, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday where a 25bps hike is expected,'' said Khemka.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst adds, ‘’The daily chart indicates a downward consolidation, with the price falling below the rising trend-line. Notably, the support level at 19,550 is crucial, and if breached, the index could further decline towards 19,300. Conversely, resistance is positioned at 19,800 on the higher side.''

On the outlook for Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities observes that the index faced selling pressure as it slipped below 46,000 and that profit booking has been evident for the past two days.

‘’The relative strength index (RSI) indicates a bearish crossover. The support level is positioned at 45,500, and resistance is at 46,000. Traders should closely monitor these levels as they may influence the index's future direction,'' said Shah.

Global factors to play a defining role in market movement

Investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the upcoming US Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday. The US central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that most officials expect to raise interest rates further this year.

“Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to two per cent has a long way to go," said Powell. Even so, the Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell added.

Advising stock market traders to keep a check on their positions, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, ‘’The performance of the US market will be in focus for cues. We thus recommend preferring hedged trades until Nifty resumes the trend.''

Elsewhere in Asia, markets ended mixed on Tuesday with Hang Seng gaining 4.10 per cent, Shanghai Composite rising 2.13 per cent and the Nikkei 225 closing 0.06 per cent down. European markets were moving upward with the UK's FTSE 100 trading 0.15 per cent higher. While France's CAC 40 was up 0.24 per cent, Garmany's DAX was 0.18 per cent higher.

Oil prices rose to fresh three-month highs on July 25, as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to support the world's second-biggest economy lifted market sentiment. Brent reclaimed its $83 per barrel-mark in Tuesday's session, the highest since April19, as supplies are expected to tighten due to output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies or OPEC+.

Stocks to watch today

Shares of heavyweights including Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will be in focus today after reporting their April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25. Among others, Delta Corp, UTI Asset Management Company, Cyient, Suzlon Energy, Apollo Pipes, Dixon Technologies and SBI Life Insurance had also declared their Q1FY24 results on Tuesday.

Other major companies that will declare their Q1 earnings today include Tech Mahindra, REC, Dr Reddy, Glaxo, Colgate, Cipla, Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank. Adani Group stocks will also be in focus today as investors took note of the slew of investor meetings which are lined up for Adani Green in August.

F&O ban list

Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Sun TV Network Limited are the five stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday.

The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi, Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities, and Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking— recommended six stocks to buy today.

Anuj Gupta's buy or sell stocks:

1.JSW Steel: Buy JSW Steel at a stop loss of ₹778 and at target price of ₹850.

JSW Steel shows strong breakout in metals stocks, sharp recovery from lower levels, and the trend is positive with fresh buying emerged in the stock. The breakout is seen with the volumes suggesting optimism.

2. Grasim: Buy Grasim at a stop loss of ₹1,785 and at a target price of ₹1,880.

Grasim shows a positive trend, fresh bullish candlestick patterns on the chart. The long term chart pattern is positive along with substantial volumes.

Sumeet Bagadia's intra day stocks for today:

3. Tata Consumer Products: Buy Tata Consumer Products at ₹852 with a stop loss of ₹838 at a target price of ₹885.

TATACONSUM is currently trading near 852. It has manged to hold crucial levels of 840. The strength is shown by the RSI indicator's current trading range of 60 levels. The stock is currently trading above all of the key moving averages. The Bollinger band continues to expand on the daily chart, with the price trading above the band's centre line, indicating the stock's strength.

A small resistance is placed near 875 levels; if the stock surpasses this level, it may move towards 890 levels and higher which are also all-time high levels. With a short-term target price of 885, we advise purchasing TATACONSUM at the CMP of 582. If the price closes below 838, our analysis will be regarded as being invalid.

4. HDFC Bank: Buy HDFC Bank at ₹1,696.60 with a stop loss of ₹1,660 at a target price of ₹1,750.

The HDFCBANK has bounced from the strong support of 1670 levels which is also close to 20 Day EMA. The stock is currently trading at 1696.60, which is also above the all the important moving averages. The stock has demonstrated strength as evidenced by the on-going volumes and upward movement of the stock.

The RSI indicator is also comfortably trading at 61 levels, which will support the upward movement of the stock. The stock has a smaller resistance level around 1705, which is also the recent top. Once stock surpasses the above mentioned level the stock can move towards 1750 levels and above. We recommend buying HDFCBANK at CMP of 1696.60 with a medium-term target price of 1750. Our analysis will be deemed invalid if the price closes below 1660.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today:

5. Torrent Power: Buy Torrent Power at ₹615 with a stop loss of ₹600 at a target price of ₹635

‘’In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 635. so, holding the support level of 600 this stock can bounce toward the 635 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 600 for the target price of 635,'' said Dongre.

6. Bata India: Buy Bata India at ₹1,702 with a stop loss of ₹1,680 at a target price of ₹1,730.

‘’On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 1680 this stock can bounce toward the 1730 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 1680 for the target price of 1730,'' said Dongre.





Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

