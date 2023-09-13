Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —September 137 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today —Infosys, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Indalco, Maruti Suzuki, and Starcement.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower in the previous session, exhibiting significant volatility with the mid and smallcap spaces witnessing a strong wave of selloffs. Investors booked profits after the blue-chip index hit a record high near the open, while the small-caps and mid-caps snapped an 11-session winning run.
