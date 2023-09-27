Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —September 276 min read 27 Sep 2023, 06:08 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today —BSE, Varun Beverages, Dixon, MapMyIndia (C.E Info Systems), Federal Bank, and Tata Consumer Products.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower in the previous session due to select profit taking in IT and banking shares in line with weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.
