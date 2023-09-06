Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —September 6

Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Wednesday —September 67 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended five stocks to buy today —JSW Steel, United Breweries, Bikaji Food International, Jain Irrigation Systems, Tech Mahindra, and CreditAccess Grameen.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher in the previous session for the third straight day amid positive domestic macroeconomic data. Domestically focused mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the blue-chips setting record highs.
