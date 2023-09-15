Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 15th September5 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy or sell today — United Spirits, Lupin, Indus Tower, ZEEL, UPL and PNB Housing Finance
Day trading guide for today: Following strong global cues, Dalal Street witnessed participatory rally on Thursday. Out of three key benchmark indices, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex climbed to a new peak whereas Bank Nifty came close to its life-time high. But, broad market indices outperformed key benchmark indices as both small-cap and mid-cap stock surged mroe than one per cent during Thursday deals.
