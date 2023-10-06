Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 6th October
Stock market today: Nifty 50 index is expected to remain range bound whereas Bank Nifty seems to have improves bias, say experts
Day trading guide for today: After losing on two days in a row, Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. All three key benchmark indices witnessed significant recovery, however in broad market, mid-cap index ended marginaly lower. Nifty 50 index gained 109 points and closed at 19,545 levels, BSE Sensex finished 405 points higher at 65,631 mark while Nifty Bank index ended 249 points higher at 44,213 levels.
