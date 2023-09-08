Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 8th September5 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, EID Parry, DLF and IndusInd Bank
Day trading guide for today: Amid weak global market cues, Dalal Street ended higher on fifth day in a row on Thursday. NSE Nifty finished 116 points higher at 19,727 levels, BSE Sensex ended 385 points north at 66,265 mark whereas Bank Nifty gained 469 points and closed at 44,878 levels. In broad market, small-cap index ended 0.40 per cent higher after climbing to a new peak of 38,169.65 levels. However, mid-cap index outperformed Sensex and Nifty as it ended 0.79 per cent higher after close of Thursday session.
