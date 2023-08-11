Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — August 115 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Q1 results today: 227 listed companies to declare their respective Q1 results 2023 on Friday
Day trading guide for today: After declaration of hawkish sounding RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Indian stock market witnessed sharp correction and finished lower on Thursday. Nifty index ended 89 points lower at 19,543 levels, BSE Sensex nosedived 307 points and closed at 65,688 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 338 points lower at 44,541 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went off 0.15 per cent while mid-cap index nudged 0.01 per cent lower in the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started