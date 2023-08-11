Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — August 11

On why Bank Nifty index came under sell off pressure after RBI MPC meeting outcome declaration, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty came under intense selling pressure after the RBI introduced Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio(ICRR) of 10% on a temporary basis to drain excess liquidity from the banking system, which will leave the banks with lesser funds to lend. Bank Nifty closed below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of 44,673 Thursday. The downside support for Bank Nifty is placed at 44,300. A break below 44,300 can take Bank Nifty until 43,500 levels. For the uptrend to resume, Bank Nifty needs to give a strong close above 45,100 levels."

