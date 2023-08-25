Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — August 25

Day trading guide for today: Despite positive opening, Indian stock market snapped three days rally and ended lower on Thursday. NSE Nifty lost 57 points and closed at 19,386 levels while BSE Sensex shed 180 points and ended at 65,252 mark. However, Bank Nifty index finished 17 points higher at 44,496 levels. However, rally broad market extended for yet another session. BSE small-cap index added 0.21 per cent while BSE mid-cap index went up 0.11 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day trading guide for stock market today On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates a formation of bearish engulfing type candle pattern (not a classical one). The crucial overhead resistance of down sloping trend line has turned out to be a false upside breakout on Thursday. This is negative indication and signal a chances of Nifty sliding down to or break below the immediate support of 19,300 to 19,250 levels in the near term. Any attempt of upside bounce could find strong resistance around 19,550 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty showed some resilience and held on to Wednesday's gains. Maximum call and put open interest is placed at 44,500. This level is likely to act as a strong support going ahead."

Jackson Hole meeting in focus On triggers that may dictate stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "All eyes would be on the outcome of the Jackson Hole meeting, which would provide some direction on interest rates going forward. Nifty in the meantime is expected to remain in a narrow range with some stock-specific action in the broader market."

Stocks to watch today Among dividend stocks in August 2023, 27 stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those 27 dividend paying stocks include Surya Roshini, GIC Housing Finance, ABB India, Sudarshan Pharma Industries, Oil India Ltd, Deepak Fertiliser, etc.

Day trading stocks for today On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart — recommended six stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today 1] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹3225, target ₹3360, stop loss ₹3140.

Based on a comprehensive technical analysis of Asian Paints, it is suggested that a potential trading opportunity could be considered. The stock is currently trading at ₹3225, having established a sturdy support level around ₹3150. Notably, Asian Paints has exhibited a favorable breakthrough above its 100-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), signifying a positive shift in its trend dynamics.

2] Tata Chemical: Buy at ₹1015.65, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹985.

Tata Chemical share has bounced back from the support level of ₹992 which is also 200 Day EMA and crossed the initial resistance of ₹1010 levels which is also 20 Day EMA levels. Currently, the stock is trading around ₹1015.65 levels which indicates breakout above the mentioned resistance level. The stock is also trading above 20 day EMA levels indicating strength. RSI indicator is also comfortably trading around 53 levels which can help stock price to move higher.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] REC: Buy at ₹242, target ₹248, stop loss at ₹238.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹248 so, holding the support level of ₹238 this stock can bounce toward the ₹248 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹238 for the target price of ₹248.

4] M&M Finance: Buy at ₹305, target ₹313, stop loss ₹298.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹298 this stock can bounce toward the ₹313 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹298 for the target price of ₹313.

Pravesh Gour's day trading stocks 5] APL Apollo Tubes: Buy at ₹1655, target ₹1700, stop loss ₹1625.

The counter is continuing its higher highs and higher lows formation and has given a breakout of an upward channel formation with strong volume.

6] JK Paper: Buy at ₹380, target ₹395, stop loss ₹369.

The counter has witnessed a breakout of trend-line resistance and has closed above its important moving averages (200-DMA).