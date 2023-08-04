Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — August 4

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Normally, such high wave formation after a reasonable upside move or decline cautious for impending reversal pattern. Having declined in the last few sessions and the formation of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart indicates a possibility of minor upside bounce in the market towards the new lower top formation. On the upper side, 19,550 to 19,600 is expected to be a sell on rise opportunity. Immediate support for NSE Nifty today is placed at 19,300 levels."