Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — July 28

Stocks to watch today

Shares of Earum Pharmaceuticals will be in focus today as board of directors of the company are going to consider and approve bonus shares for its shareholders. However, two stocks will be trading ex-bonus today. Those two stocks are Shish Industries and Remedium Lifecare. Shish industries is trading ex-bonus today for issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio whereas Remedium Lifecare is trading ex-bonus today for issuance of bonus shares in 9:5 ratio.