Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — September 224 min read 22 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — TechM, LT, DLF, M&M Finance, EMIL and Asian Paints
Day trading guide for today: On account of strong US dollar putting global markets under selling pressure, Indian stock market ended lower for third straight session. Nifty 50 index lost 159 points and closed at 19,742 levels, BSE Sensex shed 570 points and ended at 66,230 levels whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 760 points and closed at 44,623 mark. In broad market, small-cap and mid-cap indices crashed almost one per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started