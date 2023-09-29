Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Friday — September 29
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy or sell today — Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, DLF, ITC, JSW Steel and Shreyas Shipping
Day trading guide for today: After showing a sustainable upside bounce from the lows on Wednesday, Indian stock market witnessed sharp downward reversal on Thursday and closed in red territory. Nifty 50 index finished 192 points lower at 19,523 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 610 points and ended at 65,508 mark whereas Bank Nifty lost 287 points and closed at 44,300 levels. In broad market, small-cap index shed 0.34 per cent whereas mid-cap index nosedived to the tune of 1.19 per cent.
