Day trading guide for today: On account of weak global cues on China's Evergrande Group's bankruptcy crisis, Indian stock market ended lower for second straight session on Friday last week. NSE Nifty lost 55 points and ended at 19,310 levels, BSE Sensex shed 202 points and closed at 64,948 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 40 points and finished at 43,851 levels. Infosys contributed the most to the Nifty 50 index decline, while Hero MotoCorp had the largest percentage drop falling by 2.1 per cent. Nifty IT index ended down 1.47 per cent at 30,604 today. FMCG & PSU banks were among sectoral gainers. With this week’s fall, Nifty has declined for the fourth consecutive weeks.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak with range bound action. There is a possibility of downside breakout of the immediate support of 19,250 levels and the Nifty could slide down to another base area of 19,100 to 19,000 levels in the near term. Any upside bounce could find resistance around 19,400 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty consolidated between the 43,600 to 43,900 range for the last three trading sessions. Bank Nifty has been hovering around the 100 DEMA of 43,851 since last four trading sessions. A close above 44,000 in Bank Nifty can see buying interest while 43,500 on the downside will continue to act as a strong support. Bank Nifty closed at 43,851, down 40 points."

On triggers that may dictate Indian stock market this week, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "With Fed Chair Powell's speech and more macro data lined up globally this week, we expect domestic as well as global markets to remain under pressure. Also, RBI would release its meeting minutes on Thursday. However, action is likely to continue in the broader market along with sectorial rotation. Index heavyweight Reliance share price would be in focus as Jio Financial Services will list on Indian bourses today."

Dividend stocks to watch today

Stock market is expected to remain vigilant about the board meeting outcome of Pearl Global Industries Ltd. The board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Apart from this, 15 stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today and those dividend stocks include Linc, Competent Auto, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, etc.

F&O ban list

Eleven stocks have been put in F&O ban list for trade date 21st August 2023 and those stocks are Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cement, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank (PNB), SAIL and ZEEL.

Day trading stocks to buy today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart — recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] HCL Tech: Buy at ₹1173, target ₹1230, stop loss ₹1145.

HCL Tech share price has shown a persistent increase, and currently trading at market price (CMP) of ₹1173. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a positive outlook. Once broken, a small resistance at ₹1185 levels could function as a stimulus for additional upward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 59 and rising, indicating more purchasing activity. This makes HCL Tech an appealing investment.

2] Dabur: Buy at ₹565.50, target ₹594, stop loss ₹554.

Dabur share price has multiple strong supports in a range of ₹554 to ₹556 levels. The stock is currently trading around ₹565.50. On the charts, a smaller resistance is visible near ₹568 levels which is also a 20 Day EMA levels. Once the stock surpasses the previously mentioned resistance, it can move closer to the target price of ₹594 and higher.

A Bounce from the lower band of Bollinger band can be seen near the current levels, and the stock has approached the middle band. Once stock crosses the middle band the Bollinger band’s expansion will lead the stock towards the upper band. The momentum indicator RSI is trading near 48 levels and has a base near to 39 levels and hence indicating strength.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Bank of Baroda: Buy at ₹191, target ₹197, stop loss ₹187.

In the short-term trend, Bank of Baroda share has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹197 so, holding the support level of ₹187 this stock can bounce toward the ₹197 level in the short term. Hence, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹187 for the target price of ₹197.

4] Tata Chemical: Buy at ₹999, target ₹1020, stop loss ₹990.

On the short-term chart, Tata Chemical share has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹ ₹990 this stock can bounce toward the ₹1020 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹990 for the target price of ₹1020.

Pravesh Gour's day trading stocks

5] Welspun Enterprises: Buy at ₹302, target ₹320, stop loss at ₹290.

Welspun Enterprises share has witnessed a breakout of a symmetrical triangle pattern formation on the daily chart.

6] Lemon Tree: Buy at ₹102, target ₹110, stop loss ₹97.

Lemon Tree share price has witnessed a breakout of long trend-line resistance as well as a breakout of a triangle formation with strong volume.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.