Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 21st August5 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — HCL Tech, Dabur, Bank of Baroda, Tata Chemical, Welspun Enterprises and Lemon Tree
Day trading guide for today: On account of weak global cues on China's Evergrande Group's bankruptcy crisis, Indian stock market ended lower for second straight session on Friday last week. NSE Nifty lost 55 points and ended at 19,310 levels, BSE Sensex shed 202 points and closed at 64,948 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 40 points and finished at 43,851 levels. Infosys contributed the most to the Nifty 50 index decline, while Hero MotoCorp had the largest percentage drop falling by 2.1 per cent. Nifty IT index ended down 1.47 per cent at 30,604 today. FMCG & PSU banks were among sectoral gainers. With this week’s fall, Nifty has declined for the fourth consecutive weeks.
