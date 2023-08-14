Day trading guide for today: Following weak global cues, Indian stock market ended southward on second day in a row. NSE Nifty ended 114 points down at 19,428 levels, BSE Sensex finished 365 points lower at 65,322 mark whereas Bank Nifty index crashed 342 points and closed at 44,199 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went off 0.31 per cent while mid-cap index closed marginally lower by logging 0.13 per cent intraday loss on Friday.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Market is expected to slide down to 19,290 or lower in the coming sessions to confirm a new lower bottom of the sequence. Any upside bounce from here could encounter resistance around 19,550 levels for the short term."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty broke the crucial level of 44,500 on the daily chart, which earlier acted as a strong support for Bank Nifty. The NSE banking gauge has also given a consecutive close below 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) of 44,654. The current fall can continue till 43,500 levels where its next visible support is placed. Fresh buying is likely only if Bank Nifty closes above 45,100 levels on the upside. Bank-Nifty closed at 44,199, down 343 points."

Expecting sideways movement on Monday, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal said, "On account of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday market might remain lackluster."

Stocks to watch today

Dalal Street is expected to remain vigilant about the outcome of board meeting of Akar Auto Industries and Dynacons Systems as board of directors of these two companies are going to consider and approve dividend for its shareholders.

Among dividend stocks, 29 shares are going to trade ex-dividend today. Those 29 dividend paying stock include Eicher Motors, Heritage Foods, Varun Beverages, REC, Mahanagar Gas, Hindalco Industries, KPIT Technology, etc.

BSE listed Avantel shares are going to trade ex-split today as board of directors of the company has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio.

Q1 results today

A total of 139 companies are going to declare its respective Q1 results 2023 on Monday. Those 139 listed companies include ITC, Divis Laboratories, Vodafone Idea, Rajesh Exports, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Senco Gold, Kellton Tech Solutions, etc.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart — recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹120.30, target ₹126, stop loss ₹117.

Tata Steel share price has corrected from recent high and has bounced from the support of ₹117. A smaller resistance is visible on the charts near ₹124 levels which is also recent high levels. Once the stock overcomes the previously mentioned resistance, it will be able to move closer to the target price of ₹126 and higher. The stock is trading above 20 EMA as well. RSI is also trading comfortably at 59 levels indicating strength.

2] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹244, target ₹256, stop loss ₹238.

Power Grid share price has bounced back from its previous support zone. Additionally, the price is holding above 50% of the Fibonacci retracement, which suggests bullish momentum. The stock is also trading above the 100 EMA. Minor resistance for the stock is situated at levels of ₹250. The fact that the RSI indicator is trading close to 46 levels indicates that the current bounce may continue and that the stock price may rise further.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today

3] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹612, target ₹625, stop loss ₹602.

In the short-term trend, Tata Motors share has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till ₹630. So, holding the support level of ₹602 this stock can bounce toward the ₹630 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹602 for the target price of ₹630.

4] Balkrishna Industries: Buy at ₹2350, target ₹2400, stop loss ₹2320.

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of ₹2320 this stock can bounce toward the ₹2400 level in the short term. Hence, the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹2320 for the target price of ₹2400.

Santosh Meena's day trading stocks

5] IRCTC: Buy at ₹662, target ₹700, stop loss ₹645.

IRCTC share price is currently shaping a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern, a technical formation that often suggests a potential upward reversal. Notably, this pattern is accompanied by a bullish hammer candlestick formation precisely at the 20-day moving average (20-DMA), which adds to the positive outlook.

6] Gujarat Gas Limited: Sell at ₹460, target ₹440, stop loss ₹470.

Following a breakdown of a symmetrical triangle formation, the stock embarked on a temporary pullback before resuming its downward trajectory. This renewed decline is evident as it encounters resistance around the confluence of the 50 and 20-day moving averages (DMA).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

