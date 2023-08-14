Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — August 14

Tata Steel share price has corrected from recent high and has bounced from the support of ₹117. A smaller resistance is visible on the charts near ₹124 levels which is also recent high levels. Once the stock overcomes the previously mentioned resistance, it will be able to move closer to the target price of ₹126 and higher. The stock is trading above 20 EMA as well. RSI is also trading comfortably at 59 levels indicating strength.