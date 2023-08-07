Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Monday — August 7

LT share price is currently trading at ₹2626.90 levels. On a closing basis, the stock has respected the support levels and hasn't closed below its strong support levels of ₹2560. LT shares can now progress even further towards all-time high levels and beyond. The strength for the stock to climb upwards is demonstrated by the RSI indicator, which is comfortably trading at 62 levels. The stock is also moving above all important moving averages. Once stock crosses the previous all-time high level of ₹2690 it can move towards the level of ₹2730 and above.

