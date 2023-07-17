Day trading guide for today: Following strong global cues, Indian stock market ended on a higher note on Friday session. 50-stock index Nifty ended 150 points higher at 19,564 levels, 30-stock index BSE Sensex gained 502 points and closed at 66,060 mark while Bank Nifty index finished 154 points higher at 44,819 levels. Broad market outperformed Nifty and other key benchmark indices as small-cap index gained one per cent on the previous session whereas mid-cap index shot up 1.14 per cent.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Having moved above the crucial resistance of 19,500 (1.236% Fibonacci projection of weekly taken from recent bottom-top bottom). As, per this pattern, the next upside target to be watched around 1.382% Fibonacci projection at 19,800 levels, which is expected to be a next upside target for the Nifty for coming week. Immediate support is at 19,470 levels."

On outlook for Bank Nifty today, Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty took support from the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), which is placed at 44,554. A close below 44,500 can trigger a fresh selling in Bank Nifty until 43,500, where its next visible support is placed. A decisive close above 45,000 can ignite buying interest in Bank Nifty."

Stocks to watch today

CRISIL stock will be in focus today as the board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 while discussing the Q1 results 2023. Apart from this, seven dividend stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today and those dividend paying stocks are Century, Lloyd Steel, Walchang People, Ingersoll Rand, Modison, Lakshmi Electrical and Rane Brake Linings.

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery will be trading ex-bonus today for issuance of 1:1 bonus shares. This means, eligible shareholders of the jewelry company will be awarded one bonus share for each shares they hold.

Q1 results today

A total of eleven companies are going to declare Q1 results for the financial year 2023-24. These eleven companies include HDFC Bank, LTmindtree, Tata Elxsi, CFRISIL and Central Bank of India.

Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi — recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Biocon: Buy at ₹262, target ₹271, stop loss ₹256.

For the past few weeks the stock is trading in a narrow range. Seems the stock has taken pause after the decent rally. Considerably we can say that can be accumulation phase as there is a lesser movement in short time frame. According to Fibonacci retrenchment the price action is still resilient and sustaining above 50 percent. The RSI is gradually trending higher, indicating increasing buying interest. Additionally, the price is sustaining the middle Bollinger Band as well.

2] Vedanta: Buy at ₹284.85, target ₹297, stop loss ₹277.

Vedanta share is currently trading at ₹284.85 levels, comfortably above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The stock has been consolidating within the range of ₹275 ₹284 levels over the past days. Moreover, a bullish candlestick pattern has formed on the daily charts, indicating a positive sentiment for the stock. A minor resistance level is observed near ₹289 levels which is also 200 Day EMA. If the stock manages to break above this resistance level, it is expected to move towards the target of ₹297 levels and potentially higher.

Anuj Gupta's buy or sell stocks

3] Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target ₹124, stop loss ₹111.

Tata Steel share is looking positive on chart pattern after fresh breakout in recent session.

4] Wipro: Buy at CMP, target ₹420, stop loss ₹396.

Wipro share price has given breakout after consolidation.

Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today

5] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹957, target ₹975, stop loss ₹945.

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 975. so, holding the support level of ₹945 this stock can bounce toward the ₹975 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹945 for the target price of ₹975.

6] Dabur: Buy at ₹586, target ₹598, stop loss ₹580.

On the short-term chart, the stock has showing a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 580 this stock can bounce toward the ₹598 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of ₹580 for the target price of ₹598.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.